Timeline: Deadliest attacks in Iraq in 2012

(Reuters) - Here are the details of major attacks in Iraq in 2012:

January 5, 2012 - Four bombs in mainly Shi‘ite Muslim areas of Iraq kill at least 73 people and wound about 150. The biggest attack takes place beside a police checkpoint west of Nassiriya, where a suicide bomber targeting Shi‘ite pilgrims kills 44 people.

January 14 - A suicide bomber disguised as a policeman kills at least 53 people and wounds 130 in an attack on Shi‘ite pilgrims at a police checkpoint in Basra, southern Iraq.

January 27 - A suicide bomber explodes his vehicle near a Shi‘ite funeral procession in the Zaafaraniya neighborhood of Baghdad, killing at least 31 and wounding more than 60.

February 23 - Bomb blasts across Iraq kill about 60 people, 32 of them in Baghdad where 10 explosions tear through mainly Shi‘ite neighborhoods.

March 20 - At least 30 explosions strike cities and towns across Iraq, killing at least 52 people and wounding 235, despite a security clampdown for an Arab League meeting. Al Qaeda’s Iraq wing claims responsibility.

April 19 - More than 20 bombs hit cities and towns, killing at least 36 people and wounding almost 150. In Baghdad, three car bombs, two roadside bombs and one suicide car bomb hit mainly Shi‘ite areas, killing 15 people and wounding 61. Iraq’s al Qaeda wing claims responsibility.

May 31 - Six explosions hit neighborhoods across Baghdad, killing at least 17 people. Attacks include a truck bomb blast at a market, a car bomb and several roadside bombs on mixed neighborhoods.

June 4 - A suicide car bomber detonates his vehicle outside a Shi‘ite religious office in central Baghdad, killing at least 22 people and wounding more than 100 in an attack officials say bears the hallmarks of Iraq’s al Qaeda affiliate.

June 13 - Bombings and other attacks in Baghdad and other cities kill more than 75 people. In the worst attacks, four bombs aimed at pilgrims kill at least 30 people in Baghdad, a blast at a checkpoint in Baghdad’s Karrada district kills 16 people as pilgrims pass through, and two bombs kill at least 22 people in Hilla.

June 16 - Double car bombs strike Shi‘ite pilgrims in Baghdad, killing at least 26 people and wounding more than 60 in the third day of violence during a major religious festival in the capital.

July 3 - A bomb in a truck kills 40 people and wounds 75 in a market in Diwaniya, near a mosque where pilgrims were gathering for a Shi‘ite celebration. Another blast kills four people near Kerbala.

July 22 - Car bombs kill 20 people in Najaf and towns south of Baghdad.

July 23 - Car bomb attacks take place in Taji, north of Baghdad, and in Sadr City and the Shi‘ite area of Hussainiya, both in the capital. Four car bombs strike Kirkuk. In total at least 73 people are killed and 223 wounded.