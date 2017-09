Families fleeing the violence in the Iraqi cities of Falluja and Ramadi walk at a checkpoint in Ein Tamarm, a town some 40 km (25 miles) west of Kerbala, January 20, 2014. REUTERS/Mushtaq Muhammed

GENEVA (Reuters) - More than 65,000 people have fled fighting in the Iraqi cities of Falluja and Ramadi during the past week, the U.N. refugee agency UNHCR said on Friday.

More than 140,000 have been made homeless since fighting broke out at the end of last year, UNHCR spokesman Adrian Edwards told a regular U.N. briefing in Geneva.