Baghdad market bombs kill at least four
May 18, 2012 / 12:59 PM / in 5 years

Baghdad market bombs kill at least four

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BAGHDAD (Reuters) - Three roadside bombs ripped through a Baghdad marketplace on Friday, killing at least four people and injuring at least 30 more near one of the capital’s main Shi‘ite neighborhoods, police and hospital sources said.

The almost simultaneous blasts in Ma‘amil, near the Sadr City district in eastern Baghdad, occurred in the early morning when there were few people attending the outdoor market that sells birds, witnesses said.

“The three bombs exploded almost at the same time. After I heard one of the explosions, I found myself in hospital with shrapnel in my hands, legs and head,” said Ahmed Kareem, at Sadr City General Hospital.

Violence has eased in Iraq since the height of the war in 2006 to 2007 when tens of thousands were killed as Sunnis and Shi‘ites fought one another. But Sunni Islamists tied to al-Qaeda remain a potent force, and often hit security forces and Shi‘ite targets to try to stir sectarian tensions.

Reporting by Baghdad newsroom; Writing by Patrick Markey; Editing by Andrew Osborn

