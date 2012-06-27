Bombs targeting Shi'ite politician kill 7 in Baghdad

BAGHDAD (Reuters) - Bombs planted around a Shi‘ite politician’s house killed seven people and wounded 21 others in Baghdad on Wednesday, police said, the latest in a string of attacks which have raised fears of a return to widespread sectarian violence.

Unknown militants carried out the attack in the al-Wahda district in the south of the Iraqi capital, police said. It was not immediately clear if the politician was one of the victims.

In the west of Baghdad, a bomb at the home of a government-backed militiaman killed his wife and two of his daughters, and wounded three others, police said.

More than 140 people have been killed in June across Iraq in bombings targeting mainly Shi‘ite pilgrims and shrines as political and sectarian tensions run high.

Iraq’s Shi‘ite, Sunni and Kurdish factions have been locked in political disputes since U.S. troops withdrew in December. Opponents of Prime Minister Nuri al-Maliki have accused him of trying to consolidate power at their expense.

Late on Tuesday a bomb attached to a physician’s car blew up, killing him and seriously wounding his daughter in Ramadi, a city 100 km (60 miles) west of Baghdad, police said.

Violence in the country has fallen since a peak in 2006-07, but insurgents remain capable of lethal attacks. Iraq’s al Qaeda wing has claimed some of the recent bombings against Shi‘ites as it tries to stoke tensions.

Last week at least 13 people were killed and more than 100 wounded when two roadside bombs detonated a busy market in a mainly Shi‘ite area of Baghdad.