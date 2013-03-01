FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Two car bombs at cattle market kill five in southern Iraq
Sections
Featured
More fuel arriving, power still down for most
Puerto Rico
More fuel arriving, power still down for most
Uber's UK boss quits as firm battles to keep London license
Business
Uber's UK boss quits as firm battles to keep London license
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
Reuters Backstory
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
March 1, 2013 / 8:16 AM / in 5 years

Two car bombs at cattle market kill five in southern Iraq

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

DIWANIYA, Iraq (Reuters) - Two blasts at a busy cattle market in a mainly Shi‘ite city in southern Iraq on Friday killed at least 5 people and injured dozens more, police and medics said, as Iraq’s precarious sectarian balance comes under growing strain.

No one claimed responsibility for the attacks immediately, but Sunni Muslim insurgents have been redoubling their efforts to undermine the Shi‘ite-led government and spark deeper intercommunal fighting since the start of the year.

Shi‘ite Prime Minister Nuri al-Maliki’s power-sharing government has been all but paralyzed since U.S. troops withdrew in December 2011.

Cows and calves were lying on the ground, covered in blood and dirt after the two car bombs were detonated simultaneously at the market in Diwaniya, 150 km (95 miles) south of the capital Baghdad.

“I came to buy some calves and was checking them when the explosion happened, I threw myself on the ground, then the second explosion happened,” Jassim Khalid, a butcher at the scene told Reuters.

Friday’s blasts followed a series of explosions targeting Shi‘ite neighborhoods of Baghdad late on Thursday in which at least 22 people were killed.

Iraq is calmer than in the communal bloodletting of 2006-2007, but there are concerns the war in neighboring Syria, where mainly Sunni rebels are fighting to oust President Bashar al-Assad, an ally of Shi‘ite Iran, is pushing Iraq back towards sectarian strife.

Related Coverage

Reporting by Imad al-Khuzaie, writing by Suadad al-Salhy, Editing by Isabel Coles and Patrick Graham

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.