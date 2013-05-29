FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Bombings kill 27 in surging Iraqi violence
#World News
May 29, 2013 / 7:43 PM / 4 years ago

Bombings kill 27 in surging Iraqi violence

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BAGHDAD (Reuters) - Car bombs and roadside explosions hit mainly Sunni Muslim districts of the Iraqi capital and a northern city on Wednesday, killing at least 27 people.

The bombings were the latest in a wave of attacks since April that has intensified fears Iraq is sliding into the kind of sectarian conflict that killed thousands in 2006-2007.

Two car bombs and a roadside bomb exploded near busy markets in southwestern and western Baghdad on Wednesday evening, killing at least 25 people and wounding another 72, police and medical officials said.

Two roadside bombs also went off outside a sports stadium in the city of Baquba, about 50 km (30 miles) northeast of Baghdad, killing two soccer players and wounding another nine people, police and local officials said.

No group claimed responsibility for Wednesday’s attacks.

Reporting by Kareem Raheem, Writing by Suadad al-Salhy; Editing by Patrick Markey and Andrew Roche

