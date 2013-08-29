FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Car bomb in northern Iraqi city kills 11
August 29, 2013 / 5:29 PM / in 4 years

Car bomb in northern Iraqi city kills 11

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TIKRIT, Iraq (Reuters) - A car bomb killed 11 people and wounded 27 in the Iraqi city of Samarra on Thursday, police and medical sources said, in the latest of an intensifying series of attacks.

The parked vehicle blew up in a busy market in the city, 100 km (60 miles) north of Baghdad.

More than 1,000 Iraqis were killed in attacks in July, the highest monthly toll since 2008, according to United Nations statistics.

More than two years of civil war in neighboring Syria have aggravated deep-rooted sectarian divisions in Iraq and have unsettled the country’s uneasy coalition of Shi‘ite Muslim, Sunni Muslim and Kurdish factions.

Reporting by Ghazwan Hassan; Writing by Sylvia Westall; Editing by Andrew Roche

