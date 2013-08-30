FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Car bombs kill 11 in northern Iraq
Sections
Featured
Evacuees leave Puerto Rico by cruise ship
Puerto Rico
Evacuees leave Puerto Rico by cruise ship
Musk shrinks SpaceX Mars rocket to cut costs
Science
Musk shrinks SpaceX Mars rocket to cut costs
China's bitcoin market alive and well as traders defy crackdown
Future of Money
China's bitcoin market alive and well as traders defy crackdown
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
August 30, 2013 / 4:23 PM / 4 years ago

Car bombs kill 11 in northern Iraq

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BAGHDAD (Reuters) - Two car bombs killed 12 people and injured 10 in the northern Iraqi town of Tuz Khurmato on Friday, police and medical sources said.

The attack took place 170 km (100 miles) north of the capital Baghdad in a region which both the central government and autonomous Iraqi Kurdistan region claim as theirs.

The second bomb went off as people were trying to help casualties of the first explosion, witnesses said. The district was busy because there was a mourning ceremony for someone who had died, said Mohammed Jawdat, one of the wounded.

“I was hurt in my leg and someone evacuated me in their car,” he said.

Iraq is experiencing its deadliest wave of violence in at least five years. More than 1,000 people were killed in attacks in July, the highest monthly toll since 2008. Sunni Muslim al Qaeda insurgents battling the Shi‘ite-led government have claimed most of the bombings.

Reporting by Mustafa Mahmoud in Kirkuk; Writing by Sylvia Westall; Editing by Andrew Roche

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.