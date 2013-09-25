FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
At least 33 killed in violence across Iraq
Sections
Featured
Trump lifts foreign shipping restrictions for storm-hit Puerto Rico
Puerto Rico
Trump lifts foreign shipping restrictions for storm-hit Puerto Rico
Aramco listing reshapes Saudi OPEC oil policy
Energy & Environment
Aramco listing reshapes Saudi OPEC oil policy
Facebook, Google, Twitter to testify on Russian meddling
Technology
Facebook, Google, Twitter to testify on Russian meddling
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
September 25, 2013 / 6:49 PM / 4 years ago

At least 33 killed in violence across Iraq

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

KIRKUK, Iraq (Reuters) - At least 33 people were killed in attacks across Iraq on Wednesday that included a coordinated assault against local government and police buildings in the north of the country, police and medical sources said.

Militant groups including the Sunni Islamist al Qaeda have been regaining momentum in their insurgency against Iraq’s Shi‘ite-led government this year, reviving the specter of the sectarian carnage of 2006-07.

In the northern town of Hawija, two suicide car bombs were detonated outside a local council building and a police station before militants fired mortar rounds and exchanged fire with the army, killing three soldiers, military sources said.

At least three assailants were also shot dead during the attacks, which military officials said looked like the work of al Qaeda. The militants withdrew after reinforcements arrived.

“I was at the Hawija local council building when suddenly two blasts shook the ground,” said witness Yaseen al-Sabaw. “I ran out of the building and saw human flesh and body parts spread around the entrance”.

Iraq’s fragile sectarian balance has come under growing strain from the conflict in neighboring Syria, where mainly Sunni rebels are fighting to overthrow a leader backed by Shi‘ite Iran.

Al Qaeda’s Iraqi wing merged with its Syrian counterpart this year to form the Islamic State of Iraq and the Levant, which has claimed responsibility for attacks on both sides of the border.

Nearly 6,000 people have been killed in violence so far this year, according to the monitoring group Iraq Body Count.

A bomb planted inside a wooden cart on a commercial street in the northern city of Mosul exploded on Wednesday evening, killing seven people, and a roadside bomb south of Tikrit killed five more, police said.

Gunmen opened fire at a vehicle in Taji, around 20 km (12 miles) north of Baghdad, killing two off-duty soldiers, police and medical sources said.

In Baghdad, gunmen broke into the house of a policeman in the Shaab district of northern Baghdad, killing him, his wife, his sister-in-law and his three children, police and medics said.

And a bomb planted in a commercial street in Baghdad’s western district of Ghazaliya killed five others.

Reporting by Mustafa Mahmoud; Additional reporting by Kareem Raheem; Writing by Ahmed Rasheed; Editing by Isabel Coles and Kevin Liffey

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.