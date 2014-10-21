Baghdad restaurant bombs kill 21

Iraqi security forces and civilians gather at the site of a car bomb attack in Baghdad October 21, 2014. REUTERS/Kareem Raheem

BAGHDAD (Reuters) - A series of bombs targeting restaurants across Baghdad killed at least 21 people on Tuesday, police and medics said.

The Iraqi capital has witnessed a surge in bombings over the past month, most claimed by Islamic State militants who have overrun large parts of Iraq and neighboring Syria.

Twelve people were killed in Baghdad’s northern Talibiya district when a car bomb blew up directly in front of a restaurant and another in the parking lot.

A homemade bomb exploded close to a restaurant in Baghdad’s Sheikh Omar neighborhood, killing 2 civilians, and two more blasts near restaurants in the south of the capital left a further seven people dead, police and medical sources said.

Islamic State militants surged towards Baghdad in June after seizing the northern city of Mosul but have not captured the capital.