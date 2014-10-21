FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Baghdad restaurant bombs kill 21
Sections
Featured
Witnessing a perilous journey from Myanmar to Bangladesh
Reuters Backstory
Witnessing a perilous journey from Myanmar to Bangladesh
De-centralizing power in Japan
energy & environment
De-centralizing power in Japan
Swiss shut down 'fake' E-Coin in latest cryptocurrency crackdown
Future of money
Swiss shut down 'fake' E-Coin in latest cryptocurrency crackdown
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
October 21, 2014 / 12:18 PM / 3 years ago

Baghdad restaurant bombs kill 21

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Iraqi security forces and civilians gather at the site of a car bomb attack in Baghdad October 21, 2014. REUTERS/Kareem Raheem

BAGHDAD (Reuters) - A series of bombs targeting restaurants across Baghdad killed at least 21 people on Tuesday, police and medics said.

The Iraqi capital has witnessed a surge in bombings over the past month, most claimed by Islamic State militants who have overrun large parts of Iraq and neighboring Syria.

Twelve people were killed in Baghdad’s northern Talibiya district when a car bomb blew up directly in front of a restaurant and another in the parking lot.

A homemade bomb exploded close to a restaurant in Baghdad’s Sheikh Omar neighborhood, killing 2 civilians, and two more blasts near restaurants in the south of the capital left a further seven people dead, police and medical sources said.

Islamic State militants surged towards Baghdad in June after seizing the northern city of Mosul but have not captured the capital.

Reporting Baghdad bureau; Writing by Isabel Coles, editing by John Stonestreet

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.