FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Interpol issues alert over Iraqi jail breaks
Sections
Featured
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Future of Money
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
Puerto Rico
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
Exchange-traded funds
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
July 24, 2013 / 7:20 PM / 4 years ago

Interpol issues alert over Iraqi jail breaks

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

PARIS (Reuters) - Interpol issued an international alert on Wednesday over hundreds of fugitives who escaped two Iraqi prisons in attacks claimed by al Qaeda, saying the jail breaks were a “major threat” to global security.

More than 500 inmates fled on Monday following the simultaneous raids.

“Many of the escaped prisoners were senior-level al Qaeda members, some of whom had been sentenced to death,” Interpol said in its statement.

The police organization said it had alerted countries in the region at the request of Iraq, whose authorities were gathering photographs and fingerprints of the fugitives so an alert could be issued worldwide to help track them down.

The Islamic State of Iraq and the Levant said it had deployed suicide attackers, rockets, and 12 car bombs, killing 120 Iraqi guards and SWAT forces in the attacks in Taji, north of Baghdad, and Abu Ghraib, the prison made notorious a decade ago by photographs showing abuse of prisoners by U.S. soldiers.

Iraq’s Interior Ministry and medical sources said 29 police and soldiers were killed, and 36 wounded.

Reporting by Leigh Thomas; Editing by Alison Williams

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.