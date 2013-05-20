Car bomb blast kills at least 12 in Iraqi capital

BAGHDAD (Reuters) - A car bomb exploded in a Shi‘ite neighborhood of the Iraqi capital Baghdad killing at least 12 people on Monday, police and hospital sources said.

The blast, near a crowded market in the northern Shaab district of Baghdad, wounded 26.

Earlier on Monday, at least 43 people were killed in a wave of car bomb explosions targeting Shi‘ite Muslims in Baghdad and the southern oil hub of Basra, police and medics said.