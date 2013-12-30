FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Ten bodies arrive at morgue as Iraqi police break up protest: sources
Sections
Featured
Without power, isolated and paralyzed
Puerto Rico
Without power, isolated and paralyzed
Most Americans split with Trump on firing protesting athletes: poll
U.S.
Most Americans split with Trump on firing protesting athletes: poll
SEC chair grilled by Senate over cyber breach, Equifax
Cyber Risk
SEC chair grilled by Senate over cyber breach, Equifax
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
December 30, 2013 / 1:15 PM / 4 years ago

Ten bodies arrive at morgue as Iraqi police break up protest: sources

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

RAMADI, Iraq (Reuters) - Ten bodies arrived at a morgue in the Iraqi city of Ramadi in the western Anbar province after police moved to dismantle a Sunni Muslim protest camp on Monday, hospital and morgue officials said.

Clashes broke out when police started to remove the camp, which demonstrators set up a year ago to protest against what they see as the marginalization of their sect by the Shi‘ite-led government of Prime Minister Nuri al-Maliki.

Reporting by Kamal Namaa; Writing by Alexander Dziadosz

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.