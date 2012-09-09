Timeline: Deadliest attacks in Iraq in 2012

BAGHDAD (Reuters) - Here are the details of major attacks in Iraq in 2012:

January 5, 2012 - Four bombs in Shi‘ite areas kill at least 73 people and wound about 150.

January 14 - A suicide bomber disguised as a policeman kills at least 53 people and wounds 130 in an attack on Shi‘ite pilgrims.

February 23 - Bomb blasts across Iraq kill 60 people, 32 of them in Baghdad where 10 explosions tear through mainly Shi‘ite neighborhoods.

March 20 - At least 30 explosions strike cities and towns across Iraq, killing 52 people and wounding 235, despite a security clampdown for an Arab League meeting.

April 19 - More than 20 bombs hit cities and towns, killing at least 36 people and wounding almost 150.

June 13 - Bombings and other attacks in Baghdad and other cities kill more than 75 people.

June 16 - Double car bombs strike Shi‘ite pilgrims in Baghdad, killing at least 26 people in third day of violence during a major religious festival in the capital.

July 23 - At least 107 people are killed in bomb and gun attacks.

August 16 - Bombings and shootings kill 100 people, many who had taken to the streets to end daily fasting for the Muslim holy month of Ramadan.

September 9 - Car bombs hit Baghdad when Iraq’s fugitive Vice President Tareq al-Hashemi is sentenced to death on murder charges after a wave of earlier bloody bombings across the country. More than 100 people are killed in total.