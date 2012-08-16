FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Baghdad car bomb kills 11, wounds 41: police
#World News
August 16, 2012 / 8:46 PM / in 5 years

Baghdad car bomb kills 11, wounds 41: police

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BAGHDAD (Reuters) - At least 11 people were killed and 41 wounded when a car bomb exploded near an ice cream shop in Baghdad’s Sadr City neighborhood, the latest in a series of bombings and shootings in Iraq on Thursday, police and hospital officials said.

The bombings hit the Iraqi capital and other cities toward the end of the Muslim holy month of Ramadan next week, a period when analysts believe al Qaeda affiliates and other Sunni Islamist insurgents may attempt a major attack.

Reporting by Kareem Raheem and Raheem Salman; writing by Patrick Markey

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
