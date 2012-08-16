Baghdad car bomb kills 11, wounds 41: police

BAGHDAD (Reuters) - At least 11 people were killed and 41 wounded when a car bomb exploded near an ice cream shop in Baghdad’s Sadr City neighborhood, the latest in a series of bombings and shootings in Iraq on Thursday, police and hospital officials said.

The bombings hit the Iraqi capital and other cities toward the end of the Muslim holy month of Ramadan next week, a period when analysts believe al Qaeda affiliates and other Sunni Islamist insurgents may attempt a major attack.