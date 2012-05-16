FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Einhorn still likes Apple, thinks MLM overvalued
Sections
Featured
Emerging market tech boom a headache for fund managers
Exchange-traded Funds
Emerging market tech boom a headache for fund managers
Harvey Weinstein saga will leave filthy handprints
Breakingviews
Harvey Weinstein saga will leave filthy handprints
Kim Jong Un's summer spot: Where fun meets guns
Kim Jong Un's summer spot: Where fun meets guns
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
May 16, 2012 / 8:08 PM / 5 years ago

Einhorn still likes Apple, thinks MLM overvalued

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

David Einhorn, President of Greenlight Capital, speaks at the Reuters Investment Outlook Summit in New York December 7, 2010. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Hedge fund manager David Einhorn, whose investment picks are closely watched, raced through a list of the companies he likes and has concerns about including Apple Inc and Martin Marietta Materials .

Einhorn, who runs Greenlight Capital, said that Apple is still penetrating markets and noted that once a customer has one Apple product they are sure to want another.

He also said that Martin Marietta Materials has benefited from a one-time stimulus and is overvalued.

Einhorn joked that he feels he is not missing much for not being invested in China.

Reporting by Svea Herbst-Bayliss; Editing by Gary Hill

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.