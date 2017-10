Jeffrey Gundlach, co-founder and Chief Executive Officer and Chief Investment Officer of DoubleLine, speaks at the 16th annual Sohn Investment Conference in New York May 25, 2011. REUTERS/Jessica Rinaldi

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Jeffrey Gundlach, one of the world’s most widely watched credit investors, recommended betting against computer company Apple Inc, retailer Nordstrom Inc and the main U.S. stock index, the Standard & Poor’s 500.

The Nordstrom stock “looks like death,” said Gundlach, who runs $34 billion DoubleLine Capital.

He likes natural gas and Spain’s main stock index.