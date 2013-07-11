FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Ireland parliament votes to allow limited abortion
July 11, 2013 / 8:42 AM / 4 years ago

Ireland parliament votes to allow limited abortion

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Pro-Choice campaigners demonstrate outside the Irish Parliament ahead of a vote to allow limited abortion in Ireland, Dublin July 10, 2013. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton

DUBLIN (Reuters) - Ireland’s parliament voted on Friday to allow abortion under certain conditions for the first time, after months of polarizing debate in the staunchly Catholic country including letters to the premier written in blood.

Premier Enda Kenny has provoked a strong backlash by pushing for access to abortion when a woman’s life is in danger, both sides of the debate have protested and his government has faced down more rebels than it did over austerity.

The lower house passed the bill after hours of debate including an all-night sitting. The upper house, which has limited powers and is dominated by Kenny’s centre-right Fine Gael, is expected to rubber-stamp the decision, after which it will become law.

Reporting by Sam Cage; Editing by Conor Humphries

