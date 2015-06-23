FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Ardagh metal packaging business files for IPO, seeks to raise 2 billion euros
Sections
Featured
A hard-hit Everglades town mops up
The Aftermath of Irma
A hard-hit Everglades town mops up
Trump's corporate tax goal in doubt
Washington's fiscal showdown
Trump's corporate tax goal in doubt
NATO missile shield 'weak link' on display
North Korea
NATO missile shield 'weak link' on display
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Deals
June 23, 2015 / 8:35 PM / 2 years ago

Ardagh metal packaging business files for IPO, seeks to raise 2 billion euros

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DUBLIN (Reuters) - Packaging company Ardagh has filed to list its metal can packaging business on the New York Stock Exchange, the company said in a statement on Tuesday, targeting an overall windfall of 2 billion euros ($2.2 billion).

Ardagh said the canning business would be separated off into a new wholly owned subsidiary called Oressa Limited.

The firm said no price range had been set and no decision taken on the number of shares to be listed, but that through combined equity and debt issuance by Oressa it was hoping to raise 2 billion euros.

The public listing, which had been expected, would help the company pay down some of the debt it accumulated over the last decade when it used billions of dollars of high-yield bonds to finance a slew of acquisitions.

Citigroup would act as lead book-running manager for the proposed offering, the Ardagh statement said.

Reporting by William James; Editing by Hugh Lawson

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.