Troika says Ireland keeping strong bailout record
February 7, 2013 / 12:13 PM / 5 years ago

Troika says Ireland keeping strong bailout record

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DUBLIN (Reuters) - Ireland’s troika lenders said on Thursday that economic growth in the bailed-out country would firm to over 1 percent this year and over 2 percent in 2014.

“Ireland’s strong track record of program implementation has been maintained, contributing to substantial improvements in market access and conditions for the sovereign and also - albeit more moderately - for the banks,” the troika said.

Conclusion of Ireland’s troika review will make available disbursement of 2.6 billion euro from the EC/ECB/IMF, its lenders said in a statement after completing its bailout review.

Reporting by Stephen Mangan; editing by Ron Askew

