Irish covered banks' deposits fall marginally in August
September 20, 2012 / 11:48 AM / in 5 years

Irish covered banks' deposits fall marginally in August

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DUBLIN (Reuters) - Deposits held by Irish banks covered by a government guarantee fell marginally in August, while the banks’ reliance on funding from the European Central Bank also fell, Ireland’s finance department said on Thursday.

Deposits at Allied Irish Banks Group (ALBK.I), Bank of Ireland BKIR.I and permanent tsb IPM.I fell by 0.2 percent, or 300,000 euros ($391,700) to 154.1 billion euros in August due to exchange rate movements. Underlying deposit volumes continued to grow in August by an estimated 0.3 billion euros.

The outflow of deposits left the lenders reliant on the ECB for funding. The finance department said that reliance had fallen slightly by 400,000 euros to 61 billion in August, down from a peak of 93 billion in January 2011.

Reporting by Lorraine Turner; Editing by Toby Chopra

