Irish PM says EU leaders' pledge on bank debt stands

DUBLIN (Reuters) - Decisions taken by European Union leaders regarding Ireland’s bank debt at a summit in June stand and will be implemented, the country’s prime minister said after three EU finance ministers appeared to deal them a blow on Tuesday.

Germany, the Netherlands and Finland issued a joint statement that appeared to unravel much of what was agreed at a European Union summit in June, when leaders paved the way for the direct recapitalization of problem banks.

“The decision taken on June 29 was not a theory, it was not an aspiration... Those decisions stand, those decisions will be implemented,” Enda Kenny told parliament on Wednesday.