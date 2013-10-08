FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Ireland says EU-IMF has signed off on lower budget cuts
October 8, 2013 / 12:55 PM / in 4 years

Ireland says EU-IMF has signed off on lower budget cuts

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

An European Union flag flutters outside of the European Parliament in Brussels October 12, 2012. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir

DUBLIN (Reuters) - Ireland’s troika of international lenders have approved government plans to reduce its package of spending cuts and tax hikes in next week’s budget to 2.5 billion euros from 3.1 billion, a minister said on Tuesday.

“The fact that we can get away with 2.5 billion and that that is approved by the troika in our discussions that happened in Brussels over the weekend, is something I think that we should celebrate,” Energy and Communications Minister Pat Rabbitte said on RTE radio.

Reporting by Conor Humphries; editing by Patrick Graham

