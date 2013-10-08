Ireland says EU-IMF has signed off on lower budget cuts

DUBLIN (Reuters) - Ireland’s troika of international lenders have approved government plans to reduce its package of spending cuts and tax hikes in next week’s budget to 2.5 billion euros from 3.1 billion, a minister said on Tuesday.

“The fact that we can get away with 2.5 billion and that that is approved by the troika in our discussions that happened in Brussels over the weekend, is something I think that we should celebrate,” Energy and Communications Minister Pat Rabbitte said on RTE radio.