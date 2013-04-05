FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Irish central bank says no impact on deposits from Cyprus crisis
#Business News
April 5, 2013 / 11:12 AM / 4 years ago

Irish central bank says no impact on deposits from Cyprus crisis

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Pedestrians walk past the old Bank of Ireland building on Royal Avenue in Belfast January 17, 2012. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton

DUBLIN (Reuters) - Deposit levels at Irish banks have not been hit by any knock-on effect from the tax on savers imposed under Cyprus’ bailout, the chief economist of Ireland’s central bank said on Friday.

“Up to now we cannot say that there has been a Cyprus effect on deposits,” Lars Frisell said.

Frisell also told a news conference that, on balance, he did not think Ireland’s already heavily recapitalized banks would need more capital but that this could not be ruled out.

Reporting by Conor Humphries, editing by Padraic Halpin; Editing by John Stonestreet

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
