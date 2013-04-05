Irish central bank says no impact on deposits from Cyprus crisis

Pedestrians walk past the old Bank of Ireland building on Royal Avenue in Belfast January 17, 2012. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton

DUBLIN (Reuters) - Deposit levels at Irish banks have not been hit by any knock-on effect from the tax on savers imposed under Cyprus’ bailout, the chief economist of Ireland’s central bank said on Friday.

“Up to now we cannot say that there has been a Cyprus effect on deposits,” Lars Frisell said.

Frisell also told a news conference that, on balance, he did not think Ireland’s already heavily recapitalized banks would need more capital but that this could not be ruled out.