Irish central bank says no impact on deposits from Cyprus crisis

DUBLIN (Reuters) - Deposit levels at Irish banks have not been hit by any knock-on effect from the tax on savers imposed under Cyprus’ bailout, the chief economist of Ireland’s central bank said on Friday.
“Up to now we cannot say that there has been a Cyprus effect on deposits,” Lars Frisell said.
Frisell also told a news conference that, on balance, he did not think Ireland’s already heavily recapitalized banks would need more capital but that this could not be ruled out.
