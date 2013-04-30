ECB member Honohan says Cyprus bailout not a template

DUBLIN (Reuters) - The treatment of deposit holders during the bailout of Cyprus is not something that will be repeated, Irish Central bank governor and European Central Bank governing council member Patrick Honohan said on Tuesday.

“I think what happened in Cyprus certainly will not happen in any other country. It was certainly an unusual process that we observed,” said Honohan when asked by a journalist if the “raiding” of savers in Cyprus might be repeated.

Asked if he was happy with how the bailout of Cyprus was handled, Honohan said: “I would have done (things) differently myself.”