FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
ECB member Honohan says Cyprus bailout not a template
Sections
Featured
Defiant Catalans vote on split from Spain despite crackdown
World
Defiant Catalans vote on split from Spain despite crackdown
Relief arriving to storm-ravaged rural areas: governor
Puerto Rico
Relief arriving to storm-ravaged rural areas: governor
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
Exchange-traded funds
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
April 30, 2013 / 10:56 AM / 4 years ago

ECB member Honohan says Cyprus bailout not a template

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DUBLIN (Reuters) - The treatment of deposit holders during the bailout of Cyprus is not something that will be repeated, Irish Central bank governor and European Central Bank governing council member Patrick Honohan said on Tuesday.

“I think what happened in Cyprus certainly will not happen in any other country. It was certainly an unusual process that we observed,” said Honohan when asked by a journalist if the “raiding” of savers in Cyprus might be repeated.

Asked if he was happy with how the bailout of Cyprus was handled, Honohan said: “I would have done (things) differently myself.”

Reporting by Conor Humphries; Editing by John Stonestreet

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.