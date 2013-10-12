FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Irish Finance Minister says 2014 budget to cut deficit to 4.8 percent
October 12, 2013 / 12:22 PM / 4 years ago

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Ireland's Finance Minister Michael Noonan presents the budget to waiting media at the Government Buildings in Dublin December 5, 2012. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton

DUBLIN (Reuters) - Ireland’s 2014 budget will cut the country’s deficit to 4.8 percent of gross domestic product, below the 5.1 percent maximum agreed with its EU-IMF bailout lenders, Finance Minister Michael Noonan said on Saturday.

“The government took the view that we needed to have a deficit in the high fours so ... that we have a sufficient buffer in the event of international shocks,” Noonan said in a speech three days before he is due to unveil his 2014 budget.

Reporting by Conor Humphries; Editing by Sonya Hepinstall

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
