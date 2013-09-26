Dell's financial services arm to set up Europe headquarters in Ireland

Dell logos are seen at its headquarters in Cyberjaya, outside Kuala Lumpur September 4, 2013. REUTERS/Bazuki Muhammad

DUBLIN (Reuters) - U.S. computer firm Dell Inc’s DELL.O financial services arm is setting up a European headquarters in Ireland, becoming the latest multinational to take advantage of the country’s low corporate tax rates.

It will join companies like fast-growing online holiday-rental service AirBnB, which this month said it was locating its European headquarters in Ireland, as well as Google (GOOG.O) and Apple (AAPL.O).

Dell Financial Services, which offers financing to Dell customers, will eventually create 300 jobs in the bailed out euro zone member, where unemployment is 13.7 percent, it said on Thursday.

It adds to Dell’s existing operations in Ireland, where it already employs 2,500 people in Dublin, Cork and Limerick. The computer manufacturer’s European corporate headquarters are in the United Kingdom.

“We plan to build out our financing business from here, facilitating our goal to bring a diverse range of financial solutions to our customers throughout Europe,” said Aongus Hegarty, president of Dell in Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Ireland is one of several European Union member states facing scrutiny from the EU’s competition authority, which said this month it was looking into corporate tax arrangements in several countries including Ireland.