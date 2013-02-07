Irish bank debt deal being sent to government: source

DUBLIN (Reuters) - An agreement between the European Central Bank and Ireland on easing the country’s debt burden is being sent to the Irish government for approval, a source close to the talks said on Thursday.

“It is in the process of being sent to the Irish government,” the source said.

The ECB and Ireland reached a compromise on a long-standing dispute over the cost of servicing money borrowed for a failed bank, a source involved in the discussions told Reuters on earlier Thursday.