Irish bank debt deal being sent to government: source
February 7, 2013 / 12:23 PM / in 5 years

Irish bank debt deal being sent to government: source

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DUBLIN (Reuters) - An agreement between the European Central Bank and Ireland on easing the country’s debt burden is being sent to the Irish government for approval, a source close to the talks said on Thursday.

“It is in the process of being sent to the Irish government,” the source said.

The ECB and Ireland reached a compromise on a long-standing dispute over the cost of servicing money borrowed for a failed bank, a source involved in the discussions told Reuters on earlier Thursday.

Reporting by Padraic Halpin, editing by Mike Peacock

