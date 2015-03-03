FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Irish tax take soars annually, rises 5.4 percent above target
March 3, 2015

Irish tax take soars annually, rises 5.4 percent above target

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DUBLIN (Reuters) - Ireland’s tax take was 5.4 percent above target and a whopping 15.9 higher than a year ago at the end of February as government spending came in 2 percent lower than anticipated, data showed on Tuesday.

Ireland’s budget shortfall, which ballooned during the country’s financial crisis, fell to 204 million euros from 1.6 billion at the same time last year, the Finance Ministry said in a statement.

Surging tax revenue in 2014 and a quickly recovering economy allowed the government to cut the rate of income tax this year for the first time in seven years.

Reporting by Padraic Halpin; Editing by Mark Heinrich

