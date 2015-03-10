FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Irish consumer sentiment falls slightly from nine-year high
March 10, 2015

Irish consumer sentiment falls slightly from nine-year high

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

DUBLIN (Reuters) - Irish consumer sentiment fell back slightly in February, a survey showed on Tuesday, an outcome the authors said was not entirely unexpected after the series surged to a nine-year high in January.

The KBC Bank Ireland/ESRI Consumer Sentiment Index fell to 96.1 from 101.1 in January, which had represented the fourth-largest monthly increase since the survey began 19 years ago.

The February reading was still more than ten points higher than a year ago and was the second highest in nine years as Ireland’s recovery from a deep economic crisis gathers pace.

”The pullback last month is disappointing but not entirely unexpected,“ said KBC chief economist August Hughes. ”Our sense is that the underlying trend in Irish consumer sentiment remains solidly positive.

“However, the sentiment index is moving upward at an uneven pace; we think this reflects a still uncertain global economic environment and ongoing pressures on household finances that mean Irish consumers remain nervous and restrained,” he said.

Reporting by Padraic Halpin; Editing by Hugh Lawson

