FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Irish consumer sentiment slips from nine-year high in July
Sections
Featured
Tempers flare as Florida Keys evacuees wait to go home
Irma's aftermath
Tempers flare as Florida Keys evacuees wait to go home
Senators demand answers on Equifax hacking
Cyber Risk
Senators demand answers on Equifax hacking
Price tag dampens iPhone enthusiasm in China
Technology
Price tag dampens iPhone enthusiasm in China
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Intel
July 29, 2015 / 11:47 AM / 2 years ago

Irish consumer sentiment slips from nine-year high in July

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

DUBLIN (Reuters) - Irish consumer sentiment weakened slightly in July from a nine-year high a month earlier, a survey showed on Wednesday, which the compilers said suggested the feel-good factor was still missing from the country’s fast-growing recovery.

The economy grew almost 5 percent last year, the fastest rate in the European Union, and Ireland’s central bank increased its growth forecasts for this year and next year on Wednesday, citing further strengthening of domestic demand.

The KBC Bank Ireland/ESRI Consumer Sentiment Index slipped to 99.7 in July from 102.8 in June, however, reversing much of its improvement a month ago.

KBC chief economist Austin Hughes highlighted the lack of change in the underlying trend of the series’ three-month moving average and said he did not think the headline reading indicated any marked deterioration in the mood of consumers.

“It points towards an Irish economic recovery constrained by fears and financial pressures that mean a widespread ‘feel-good factor’ is still absent,” Hughes said.

“It reflects a recovery that is still emerging but not yet embedded.”

Gross domestic product data for the first quarter will be published on Thursday, with economic indicators suggesting strong growth, with retail sales up and unemployment dipping below 10 percent for the first time in more than six years.

Reporting by Padraic Halpin; Editing by Hugh Lawson

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.