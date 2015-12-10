Irish economy expands 7 percent in year to September

DUBLIN (Reuters) - Ireland’s economy grew 7 percent in the year to the end of September, data showed on Thursday, leaving it on course to be the fastest-growing in Europe for the second year running.

The economy expanded by 5.2 percent last year, its best performance since 2007, before a property crash plunged it into recession and triggered a fiscal and banking crisis. That growth has accelerated as exports benefit from the weak euro and years of pent-up demand boost the domestic economy.

“Today’s figures are once again very strong and provide further confirmation that economic recovery is now firmly embedded,” Finance Minister Michael Noonan said in a statement. “The figures also confirm that the increase in economic activity is broadly based.”

Ireland’s economy is outperforming the rest of the euro zone at least partly because of how far it fell. Peak to trough, Irish gross domestic product dropped 11 percent during the crisis, more than double the decline in the rest of the European Union, said Austin Hughes, KBC’s chief economist.

It is also getting a boost from a weak currency compared with key trading partners Britain and the United States. The end of years of austerity mandated by the European Union and International Monetary Fund mean its budget added around 1.3 percent into GDP after taking 1.25 percent out of it last year.

“That’s a big swing,” Hughes said. “It affects consumer spending and builds confidence. Then we have pent-up demand - people are starting to replace cars, doing up houses.”

Relatively strong demographics also give Ireland a much higher natural growth rate than the EU average, he said.

“Everything that can go right, seems to be going right,” he said.

Spending Minister Brendan Howlin on Wednesday told Reuters that growth in the economy might exceed 7 percent for 2015 as a whole, better than the official forecast of 6.2 percent announced in October.

Hughes said he is now forecasting growth of 7.25 percent for the year, which would be the fastest since 2000.

Gross domestic product grew 1.4 percent in the third quarter from 1.9 percent in the second, the Central Statistics Office data showed.

Exports rose 2.2 percent quarter-on-quarter and personal consumption was up 0.7 percent, while Investment spending increased by 4.9 percent.

Gross national product, seen by some economists as a more accurate indicator of the state of the economy because it strips out multi-nationals’ earnings was up 3.2 percent from the same quarter in 2014.

Inflation remains weak, however, with the consumer price index (CPI) falling by 0.3 percent in November compared to October, data released on Thursday showed.