FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Irish jobless hits new three-year low of 13.6 percent
Sections
Featured
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Future of Money
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
Puerto Rico
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
Exchange-traded funds
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
July 3, 2013 / 10:22 AM / 4 years ago

Irish jobless hits new three-year low of 13.6 percent

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DUBLIN (Reuters) - Ireland’s unemployment rate fell to a new three-year low of 13.6 percent in June as the number of people claiming jobless benefit fell by 2,500, data from the Central Statistics Office showed on Wednesday.

Unemployment benefit claimants fell to a seasonally adjusted 422,900 last month as the May total was revised down to 425,400 from 426,100. The unemployment rate in May was 13.7 percent.

Economists polled by Reuters said they expected the number of jobless benefit recipients, which includes part-time, seasonal and casual workers but is not seen as a fully accurate measure of unemployment, to fall to 420,000 by the end of the year.

Reporting by Conor Humphries; Editing by Sam Cage

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.