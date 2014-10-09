Irish inflation falls in September

DUBLIN (Reuters) - Ireland’s consumer price index (CPI) fell 0.2 percent month-on-month in September, reversing a 0.2 percent price rise in August, official figures showed on Thursday.

Annual CPI inflation slowed to 0.3 percent in September from 0.4 percent the previous month, the Central Statistics Office said.

The Harmonised Index of Consumer Prices (HICP), which strips out mortgages, fell 0.3 percent in September, but was up 0.5 percent from a year earlier.