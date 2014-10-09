FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Irish inflation falls in September
October 9, 2014

Irish inflation falls in September

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DUBLIN (Reuters) - Ireland’s consumer price index (CPI) fell 0.2 percent month-on-month in September, reversing a 0.2 percent price rise in August, official figures showed on Thursday.

Annual CPI inflation slowed to 0.3 percent in September from 0.4 percent the previous month, the Central Statistics Office said.

The Harmonised Index of Consumer Prices (HICP), which strips out mortgages, fell 0.3 percent in September, but was up 0.5 percent from a year earlier.

Reporting by Conor Humphries; Editing by Padraic Halpin

