FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Irish house prices rise at slowest pace in six months
Sections
Featured
Jerry Jones and Cowboys kneel for anthem
U.S.
Jerry Jones and Cowboys kneel for anthem
'Panic out there' as tech stocks selloff deepens
Technology
'Panic out there' as tech stocks selloff deepens
Why consumers pay the price for hurricane fuel shortages
Energy & Environment
Why consumers pay the price for hurricane fuel shortages
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
December 23, 2013 / 11:17 AM / 4 years ago

Irish house prices rise at slowest pace in six months

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DUBLIN (Reuters) - Irish house prices grew at their slowest pace in six months in November as monthly rises in Dublin slowed to 1.3 percent to leave prices 0.6 percent higher nationally in the month, the central statistics office said on Monday.

Residential house prices, which have halved since 2008 in a property crash that devastated the economy, stood 5.6 percent higher than a year ago. That was led by a 13.8 percent annual rise in Dublin, down from 15 percent a month ago.

The government is placing construction at the heart of its economic strategy and in its recent budget for 2014 announced tax breaks for the industry, saying the supply of housing stock must be increased to prevent a new housing bubble emerging.

Reporting by Padraic Halpin; Editing by Alison Williams

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.