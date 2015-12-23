Irish annual property price growth hits fresh two-year low

A horse grazes in front of derelict flats in the Ballymun area of North Dublin, October 1, 2010. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton

DUBLIN (Reuters) - Irish residential property prices posted their first monthly fall in nine months in November and annual price growth slipped to its lowest level in almost two years.

Property prices across Ireland are 34 percent below their 2007 peak, but the country’s central bank introduced restrictions on mortgage lending in January after a surge in prices in Dublin last year amid a supply shortage.

The annual rate of price growth for residential properties in Ireland slowed to 6.5 percent in November, the lowest level since January 2014. Prices slipped 0.5 percent from the previous month across the country and by 1.3 percent in Dublin.