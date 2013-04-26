FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Irish retail sales post worst annual fall in nine months
April 26, 2013 / 10:16 AM / in 4 years

Irish retail sales post worst annual fall in nine months

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

DUBLIN (Reuters) - Irish retail sales posted their sharpest annualized fall in nine months in March as consumers cut back on hardware, newspapers and cosmetics ahead of the introduction of a new property charge in June.

Robust exports have seen Ireland’s economy grow for the last two years, outperforming most others in the euro zone and raising hopes it can get itself off emergency EU and IMF support, but the domestic economy has remained stubbornly weak.

Retail sales were down 3.6 percent in March from a year earlier, dragged down by a 16 percent drop in sales of books, newspapers and stationery and a 10 percent drop in hardware, paint and glass, the central statistics office said.

“It’s disappointing, it raises doubts about forecasts that personal consumer expenditure won’t be as bad as last year,” said Alan McQuaid, chief economist at Merrion Stockbrokers in Dublin.

“As things stand, all consumers are seeing is more austerity, more taxes and less disposable income,” he said. He said poor weather could have been a factor, however, and a fall in unemployment could yet boost sales in the coming months.

Irish householders at the start of June are due to begin paying an unpopular new household tax of around 500 euros per year on a house worth 300,000 euros.

Retail sales were 1.9 percent lower in March than February, the fourth monthly decline in five months.

Reporting by Conor Humphries; editing by Patrick Graham

