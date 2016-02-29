FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Ireland's No.2 party calls for reform of parliament before coalition talks
#World News
February 29, 2016 / 5:38 PM / 2 years ago

Ireland's No.2 party calls for reform of parliament before coalition talks

A man removes a campaign poster for Fianna Fail leader Micheal Martin after polling stations closed in Dublin, Ireland February 26, 2016. REUTERS/Darren Staples

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DUBLIN (Reuters) - Ireland’s second largest party on Monday called for a cross-party agreement to reform parliament before any talks begin on the formation of a new government following inconclusive elections last week.

Fianna Fail, which secured 24.3 percent of the vote, is the only party with enough seats to form a majority with Prime Minister Enda Kenny’s Fine Gael, on 25.5 percent. But senior figures in both parties have expressed opposition to a coalition.

Fianna Fail leader Micheal Martin said in a statement that all parties should be given two weeks to agree reforms before any talks on a possible new coalition began. He did not broach the possibility of a Fianna Fail-Fine Gael coalition.

The statement called for curbs on the power of the government and greater oversight of new legislation and budgets.

Reporting by Conor Humphries; Editing by Kevin Liffey

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
