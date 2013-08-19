Irish officials ban Hawk-Eye system after glitch

Hawk-Eye equipment is positioned on the roof during the Hampshire FA Senior Cup Final between Eastleigh and AFC Totton at St Mary's stadium in Southampton, southern England May 16, 2012. REUTERS/Eddie Keogh

DUBLIN (Reuters) - Ireland’s Gaelic Athletic Association (GAA) has briefly suspended the use of its Hawk-Eye system following an error on Sunday, the same day the goalline technology made its English Premier League soccer debut.

In an under-18 hurling match at Dublin’s Croke Park on Sunday, Hawk-Eye overruled a goalline umpire by adjudging that a ball went wide despite its own graphic showing that it had sailed over the bar.

The game finished in a draw and the opposing team won in extra-time.

The GAA suspended the use of the system for the senior hurling semi-final that began directly after and that was watched by more than 60,000 spectators. It said it had begun a review in conjunction with Hawk-Eye.

“It is expected Hawk-Eye will be in full working order for next Sunday’s minor (under-18) and senior football semi-finals,” the organisation said on its website (www.gaa.ie).

Hawk-Eye, which has been successfully implemented in tennis and cricket, began a two-year trial at Croke Park stadium in June to help officials rule on contentious scores in hurling and Gaelic football.

Both games feature rugby-style goalposts and points can be scored by aiming the ball over the crossbar and between the posts.

The ball often flies above the seven-metre height of the goalposts, making it difficult for officials to decide whether a shot has gone wide.

Hawk-Eye, owned by Japanese group Sony, did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The British-based company’s technology has been adopted by the English Premier League this season and was seen in action for the first time on Sunday when it correctly ruled a ball had not crossed the goalline in Chelsea’s 2-0 win over Hull City.

Hawk-Eye is sponsored in Ireland by Specsavers.