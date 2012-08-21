Bomb team sent to Dublin's Israel embassy in false alarm

DUBLIN (Reuters) - An army bomb-disposal team was called out to investigate a suspicious device found at the Israeli embassy in Dublin in a false alarm on Tuesday, police said.

Irish police and defense forces said the eight-storey building, which is mostly empty apart from the embassy, was partly evacuated while the bomb-disposal team investigated the device for around an hour.

A police officer at the scene told Reuters that it was a false alarm after the team left the building.

Israel’s Foreign Ministry said work in the embassy had returned to normal.

“A package attracted the attention of the staff and it was inspected but turned out that it was nothing out of the ordinary,” a spokeswoman in Jerusalem said.