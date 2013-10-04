FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Camelot owner selected to help run Irish lottery
#Business News
October 4, 2013 / 6:53 AM / in 4 years

Camelot owner selected to help run Irish lottery

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DUBLIN (Reuters) - Ireland has selected a joint venture including the owner of British lottery operator Camelot as preferred bidder to run the country’s national lottery for the next 20 years, after it offered to pay 405 million euros ($551.8 million) for the concession, the government said in a statement.

The winning bid is a venture between Camelot’s owner, the Ontario Teachers Pension Plan, and Ireland’s state-owned postal service, An Post. Discussions on finalizing the terms are due to begin shortly, the statement said.

An Post currently runs the lottery alone.

Reporting by Conor Humphries; Editing by David Holmes

