Ireland's justice minister resigns over police inquiry
May 7, 2014 / 3:59 PM / in 3 years

Ireland's justice minister resigns over police inquiry

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DUBLIN (Reuters) - Ireland’s justice minister Alan Shatter resigned on Wednesday after an independent inquiry into allegations made by a police whistleblower criticized him and his department, Prime Minister Enda Kenny said.

“The report is critical of the inadequacy of the actions of a number of agencies, notably the Garda Siochana (police), the Department of Justice and Equality and the minister,” Kenny told parliament in a surprise announcement.

“He made up his mind and handed in his resignation, which I accepted with a reluctance.”

Reporting by Padraic Halpin; editing by Andrew Roche

