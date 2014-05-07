Ireland's justice minister resigns over police inquiry

DUBLIN (Reuters) - Ireland’s justice minister Alan Shatter resigned on Wednesday after an independent inquiry into allegations made by a police whistleblower criticized him and his department, Prime Minister Enda Kenny said.

“The report is critical of the inadequacy of the actions of a number of agencies, notably the Garda Siochana (police), the Department of Justice and Equality and the minister,” Kenny told parliament in a surprise announcement.

“He made up his mind and handed in his resignation, which I accepted with a reluctance.”