FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Ireland's NAMA exceeds debt reduction target ahead of schedule
Sections
Britain stumbles toward a new deal with the U.S.
COMMENTARY
Britain stumbles toward a new deal with the U.S.
U.S. gasoline prices slip as oil industry recovers from Harvey
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
U.S. gasoline prices slip as oil industry recovers from Harvey
Los Angeles 'turns corner' on largest wildfire in city history
U.S.
Los Angeles 'turns corner' on largest wildfire in city history
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
March 14, 2016 / 3:01 PM / a year ago

Ireland's NAMA exceeds debt reduction target ahead of schedule

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DUBLIN (Reuters) - Ireland’s state-run “bad bank” will redeem 2.5 billion euros of senior debt this week, it said on Monday, meaning it will have exceeded its target to repay 80 percent of 30.2 billion euros of senior bonds by the end of the year.

The National Asset Management Agency (NAMA) has taken advantage of a surge in demand for Irish real estate to redeem 24.6 billion euros or 81 percent of the debt issued since 2010 when it purged Irish banks of 74 billion worth of troubled, property-related loans.

“We remain on course to eliminate this contingent liability in full by 2018 and, through our strategic programs of disposals and investment, to deliver an overall surplus of 2 billion euros for Irish taxpayers once we are finished our work,” NAMA Chief Executive Brendan McDonagh said in a statement.

Reporting by Padraic Halpin; Editing by Toby Chopra

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.