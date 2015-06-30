Greek crisis could check support for left-wing parties elsewhere: Irish Deputy PM

DUBLIN (Reuters) - Events in Greece could check the growing support in Ireland for Sinn Fein and other left wing groups in elections due early next year, the leader of the Labour Party said on Tuesday.

Deputy Prime Minister Joan Burton, whose center-left Labour Party is still suffering in opinion polls after imposing tough budgets during the first half of its term in coalition government, told Reuters: ”I suspect that the happenings in Greece might give some pause for reflection...

“I don’t want to see pensioners in Ireland queuing up outside ATMs,” Burton added, referring to the capital controls that Greece has had to impose in its standoff with creditors.

Public opinion in Ireland is divided over how far to sympathize with Greece.

Ireland’s economy has become the fastest growing in Europe since it completed its own bailout in late 2013 and fears that Greece may have to quit the euro zone have had little impact on Irish borrowing costs.

“We have hard won gains which (Irish) people suffered a lot for. When it comes closer to polling day, my guess is they will want to see a serious (government) program,” Burton said in an interview.

Yields on Irish 10-year debt stood at 1.66 percent on Tuesday, compared with a high of 15 percent in 2011.

“The market reaction has been particularly muted,” Burton told Reuters in an interview. “Certainly in Ireland we have recovered to a position where we have a thriving trading economy but troubles in the euro zone, if it worsens the economic outlook, obviously potentially could affect Ireland.”

Irish Central Bank Governor Patrick Honohan, who is also a member of the European Central Bank’s governing council, briefed senior ministers on Monday.

Burton said Honohan “set out the narrative of the ECB in terms of defending the euro, if required.” She would not elaborate.

Burton also said if Labour is re-elected alongside Prime Minister Enda Kenny’s Fine Gael party, she anticipated that the government would seek to reform Ireland’s abortion laws, which are among the most restrictive in the world.

“It is an issue that, if we’re in government the next time, we as a country should seek to address,” Burton said.