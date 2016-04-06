FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Ireland's Kenny proposes coalition with second largest party
April 6, 2016 / 9:30 PM / a year ago

Ireland's Kenny proposes coalition with second largest party

Ireland's Prime Minister Enda Kenny speaks during the annual Friends of Ireland Luncheon at the U.S. Capitol in Washington March 15, 2016. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DUBLIN (Reuters) - Acting Irish Prime Minister Enda Kenny has proposed entering a coalition government with the country’s second-largest party and historic rival, Fianna Fail, a minister from his Fine Gael party said on Wednesday.

Kenny met Fianna Fail leader Micheal Martin for the first time since inconclusive February elections after both failed for the second time to be elected prime minister. Senior members of Fianna Fail have ruled out a formal coalition with its rival.

“Taoiseach (prime minister) has formally offered Micheal Martin a full partnership govt with Independent TDs (lawmakers) - a historic change and good for Ireland,” Agriculture Minister Simon Coveney, one of Fine Gael’s negotiators, said on Twitter.

Reporting by Padraic Halpin; Editing by Chris Reese

