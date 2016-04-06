Ireland's Kenny proposes coalition with second largest party

DUBLIN (Reuters) - Acting Irish Prime Minister Enda Kenny has proposed entering a coalition government with the country’s second-largest party and historic rival, Fianna Fail, a minister from his Fine Gael party said on Wednesday.

Kenny met Fianna Fail leader Micheal Martin for the first time since inconclusive February elections after both failed for the second time to be elected prime minister. Senior members of Fianna Fail have ruled out a formal coalition with its rival.

“Taoiseach (prime minister) has formally offered Micheal Martin a full partnership govt with Independent TDs (lawmakers) - a historic change and good for Ireland,” Agriculture Minister Simon Coveney, one of Fine Gael’s negotiators, said on Twitter.