Leader of Ireland's main opposition loses prime minister vote
March 10, 2016 / 5:18 PM / a year ago

Leader of Ireland's main opposition loses prime minister vote

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DUBLIN (Reuters) - The leader of Ireland’s main opposition party Fianna Fail, Micheal Martin, lost a vote in parliament to be appointed prime minister as expected on Thursday, following Prime Minister Enda Kenny’s earlier failed attempt to be re-elected.

Kenny’s coalition was rejected by voters at the Feb. 26 elections that produced no clear outcome, making Ireland the latest euro zone state to face a prolonged political stalemate that senior ministers say could take weeks to break.

The two parties are well short of the number of seats needed to form a majority, even with the help of smaller parties or independent lawmakers, leaving an unprecedented alliance that many in both parties resist as the only obvious solution.

Reporting by Padraic Halpin; Editing by Dominic Evans

