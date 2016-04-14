FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Leader of Ireland's second largest party loses prime minister vote
April 14, 2016 / 4:21 PM / a year ago

Leader of Ireland's second largest party loses prime minister vote

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DUBLIN (Reuters) - The leader of Ireland’s second largest party Fianna Fail lost a vote in parliament to be appointed prime minister on Thursday, making no ground on Enda Kenny who had earlier failed to be re-elected for a third time.

Needing 79 votes for election, Micheal Martin was backed by the 43 members of his own party and none of the 15 independent lawmakers he and Kenny’s Fine Gael party have been in separate discussions with to try to put together a minority government.

While Fianna Fail has said it would facilitate a minority administration led by its historic rivals if Kenny can garner enough additional support for re-election, the larger Fine Gael block has ruled out backing a Fianna Fail-led minority.

Reporting by Padraic Halpin

