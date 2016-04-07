Ireland's second-largest party rejects PM's coalition offer: lawmaker

DUBLIN (Reuters) - Ireland’s second largest party Fianna Fail on Thursday rejected an offer of a coalition with the party of acting Prime Minister Enda Kenny by a sizeable majority, a senior party member told Reuters.

The rejection means the country, which failed to re-elect Kenny’s coalition government in an election on Feb. 26, faces a choice between an unstable minority government led by either Kenny’s Fine Gael or Fianna Fail or a new election.

“A sizeable majority has rejected the proposal that has been put by the Taoiseach (prime minister), we have been engaged with independents for the last four weeks to try to provide an alternative government and that still remains our focus,” Fianna Fail frontbench member Robert Troy said after a meeting of Fianna Fail members of parliament.