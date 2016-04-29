FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
April 29, 2016 / 7:10 PM / a year ago

Irish minority government would last to October 2018: source

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DUBLIN (Reuters) - Ireland’s second-largest party has agreed to support a minority government led by acting prime minister Enda Kenny until October 2018 to allow the passing of three annual budgets, a source told Reuters on Friday.

The source said the deal, which still needs formal approval by each of the parties, includes an agreed policy framework on issues such as taxation, public sector pay and housing.

Kenny’s Fine Gael took a major step towards breaking the nine weeks of deadlock that has followed a Feb. 26 election by securing the agreement of Fianna Fail to facilitate a minority government.

Reporting by Padraic Halpin; Writing by Conor Humphries; Editing by Hugh Lawson

