Ex-IRA fighter McGuinness, Queen to meet for first time

DUBLIN (Reuters) - Former Irish Republican Army (IRA) commander and current deputy first minister of Northern Ireland Martin McGuinness will meet Britain’s Queen Elizabeth for the first time next week, marking a milestone in the province’s peace process.

The queen has never met a senior figure in the now-defunct IRA, which killed her cousin Lord Mountbatten in 1979, or its political wing Sinn Fein. The party decided on Friday to sanction the meeting that would have seemed inconceivable a generation ago.