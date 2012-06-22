FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Ex-IRA fighter McGuinness, Queen to meet for first time
June 22, 2012 / 2:36 PM / 5 years ago

Ex-IRA fighter McGuinness, Queen to meet for first time

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DUBLIN (Reuters) - Former Irish Republican Army (IRA) commander and current deputy first minister of Northern Ireland Martin McGuinness will meet Britain’s Queen Elizabeth for the first time next week, marking a milestone in the province’s peace process.

The queen has never met a senior figure in the now-defunct IRA, which killed her cousin Lord Mountbatten in 1979, or its political wing Sinn Fein. The party decided on Friday to sanction the meeting that would have seemed inconceivable a generation ago.

Reporting by Padraic Halpin; Editing by Louise Ireland

